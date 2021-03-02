Centerville plans to expand trails, signs at Stubbs Park

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville is proposing improvements to Stubbs Park which includes more trails and signs.
The proposal includes the following changes:
- Constructing approximately 3,600 feet of paved trails to replace existing gravel footpaths
- Redeveloping the existing trail-head/amphitheater restroom facility
- Redesigning the trail-head/amphitheater parking lot
- Installing wayfinding signage throughout the park
The City is seeking public input on the proposed improvements. Comments can be sent from March 2 to March 16, 2021.
You can submit your comments by emailing the City of Centerville Assistant City Planner at Jobrien@centervilleohio.gov or by calling (937) 428-4762.