Centerville plans to expand trails, signs at Stubbs Park

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville is proposing improvements to Stubbs Park which includes more trails and signs.

The proposal includes the following changes:

  • Constructing approximately 3,600 feet of paved trails to replace existing gravel footpaths
  • Redeveloping the existing trail-head/amphitheater restroom facility
  • Redesigning the trail-head/amphitheater parking lot
  • Installing wayfinding signage throughout the park
Map showing location of anticipated changes to Stubbs Park

The City is seeking public input on the proposed improvements. Comments can be sent from March 2 to March 16, 2021.

You can submit your comments by emailing the City of Centerville Assistant City Planner at Jobrien@centervilleohio.gov or by calling (937) 428-4762.

