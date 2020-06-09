Centerville plans road work on SR 48, Whipp Road

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville is having work done to State Route 48 and Whipp Road from June 10 to June 19.

In a press release the city said that work will start from 9 a.m. and go until 4 p.m. daily. Contractors will be installing signals and doing concrete work that require the right lane be closed.

The right turn lane from SR 48 north to Whipp Road east will be closed as needed during this time for concrete work. The city will post detour signs while the work is underway.

The right through-lane and the right turn lane for SR 48 north traffic will not be closed simultaneously.