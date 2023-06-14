** The video above shows the initial coverage of the story from Tuesday, June 13 **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The pedestrian fatally struck by a construction vehicle in Centerville on Tuesday was identified as a young boy.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the pedestrian as Bryson Abraham, 9.

John Davis, PIO for the Centerville Police Department, told 2 NEWS that a “medium-weight construction vehicle” struck a pedestrian between Spring Valley Pike and Franklin Street in Centerville. Both lanes of South Main Street between Bristol Drive and Spring Valley Pike were closed following the strike, but all lanes have reopened.

According to the coroner’s office, the cause of Abraham’s death is not yet determined. The incident is still under investigation by the Centerville Police Department.