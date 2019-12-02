Centerville PD offers advice to counter porch pirates

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – ‘Tis the season for online holiday shopping but it’s also the season for package thefts.

“They don’t know what they’re going to get but they’re going to grab something and if they don’t want it, they’re going to throw it away. But if it’s something valuable, they go and they trade it for whatever or sell it,” said Officer John Davis, public information officer with the Centerville Police Department.

Davis said the Centerville Police Department’s seen an uptick in package thefts over the last few years.

“There are individuals that drive through the neighborhoods looking for the packages so we want to make sure that we eliminate that and their ability,” said Davis.

His advice? Check if a neighbor, who is normally home during the day, will hold onto your packages. He also suggests opting for in-store pickup if the service is available. If you live in an apartment complex, he recommended renters see if management accepts packages in their office.

“That way they’re not sitting out on the front porch waiting for someone to drive by and see them,” Davis said.

If you suspect a package is stolen, ensure with the shipper that it’s really been delivered.

“Then, contact your local police department and let them know. Reach out to your neighbors to see if anyone has their doorbell cameras,” Davis said. Those cameras are getting clearer every year making it more likely a porch pirate will be caught on camera.

For those still doing their online shopping, it’s best to wait until you get home and avoid using any public internet connection. That way you can make sure you have a secure connection and limit the opportunities online for people to hack into your information.

