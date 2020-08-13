Centerville parents concerned about mental health effects of remote learning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Parents in Centerville are concerned about the school district going virtual during the pandemic.

Last week, the Centerville Board of Education voted to make classes 100 percent remote for at least the first quarter. Wednesday, a group of protesters called for students to have the option to return to class, citing concerns over mental health.

“We have a tremendous mental health crisis created by lockdowns, created by the COVID hysteria, and the kids aren’t seeking help like they would. There’s not many referrals, no oversight, no community like there was prior to COVID,” said concerned parent Richard Confer.

The district has not commented on the protest.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS