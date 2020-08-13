Centerville parents concerned about mental health effects of remote learning

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Parents in Centerville are concerned about the school district going virtual during the pandemic.

Last week, the Centerville Board of Education voted to make classes 100 percent remote for at least the first quarter. Wednesday, a group of protesters called for students to have the option to return to class, citing concerns over mental health.

“We have a tremendous mental health crisis created by lockdowns, created by the COVID hysteria, and the kids aren’t seeking help like they would. There’s not many referrals, no oversight, no community like there was prior to COVID,” said concerned parent Richard Confer.

The district has not commented on the protest.