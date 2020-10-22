Centerville offerings grants to non-profits affected by pandemic

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Centerville is offering CARES Act funded grants to qualifying non-profits who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are many committed, generous non-profits in the City of Centerville who offer help to thousands. It is time we offer help to those non-profits as well. This is a cause near and dear to the hearts of City Council,” said Belinda Kenley, a Centerville city council member.

The money will only go to Centerville 501(c)(3) organizations who are registered with the State of Ohio and the IRS. They also have to be registered as a charitable organization in good standing with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Eligible organizations are social and family service providers focusing on access to food, domestic violence supportive services, substance abuse, services benefiting senior citizens and foreclosure prevention.

Organizations applying must demonstrate and document that they incurred increased costs due to the public health emergency from March 15 to October 31, 2020.

For more information about the application, click here.