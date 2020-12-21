Centerville nursing home patient gets vaccinated during governor’s Monday briefing

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Vaccinations at nursing homes continued Monday.

During Governor DeWine’s news conference Monday afternoon a patient at Bethany Village in Centerville got her shot.

The nursing home said CVS was helping them with the vaccine distribution and they started to give shots around 11 a.m.

Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health officials said last week the vaccine means relief for at-risk seniors that have struggled during the pandemic.

“Because of the way nursing homes are set up with a lot of people living in close proximity, and you have workers moving from room to room. That is an area where there is a great risk to the population so getting them vaccinated is a great first step to protecting everybody at those locations,” said Dan Suffoletto, the public health supervisor.

