CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A Centerville High School graduate is making an impact around the globe with her non-profit organization.

What started as a meeting at a garbage dump has transformed into a thriving mission with over 50 full-time employees. Claire Brown Kriel, the founder of Lydia’s Mission, started with disposing her trash at a garbage dump ended with life-changing work for her and a women she met.

In eManzana, South Africa, some women resort to combing through a local garbage dump for recyclable items to feed their children. They women are paid by the weight of recyclables when a truck comes to haul it away.

Kriel met the women after she discovered monkeys making a game out of scattering the trash she set out. She began taking her trash to the dump, struck up a conversation and have been meeting with them every Wednesday.

“Really just get to love on them, share Christ with them, do life with them is really kind of how and what birthed Lydia’s Mission, what it is today,” Brown Kriel said.

She quickly learned what mattered most to these women.

“If they have any sort of money, they give it to their kids. They make sure their kids have food over themselves. So we learned we needed to help care for the children.”

The ministry eventually expanded to five hope centers, where they feed 1,000 kids daily, tend to medical needs and provide educational tutoring for the local children.

Since the recycling truck did not coming often, Lydia’s Mission was able to start a sewing center to help the women earn income, rather than relying on recycling. It was very successful to the point of purchasing a 70 acre farm.

“Now hire out a lot of those original women out of the garbage dump so that they can have proper jobs and a safe work environment that they can get paid for the hours that they actually work and really cared for.”

The ministry has grown so much since it’s founding in 2017. Kriel believes everyone deserves a helping hand.

“We may look a little different, talk a little different, have different backgrounds, but in the end, we’re human beings that want love, want care, want support.”

Within the last year, they harvested over 12 tons of fruits and veggies. Lydia’s Mission even cares for the older population as well.

Kriel also says she credits her upbringing in Centerville and at Southbrook Christian Church, which assisted in preparing her to do the type of work.