Centerville names Graceworks Large Business of the Year

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville honored Graceworks Lutheran Services this week by planting a Red Horse-Chestnut tree.

The city named the company its Large Business of the Year and the tree was planted outside Graceworks’ executive office.

“We are so fortunate to have an organization within our city that lives by its vision of being a leader and offering services and settings that inspire and support a sense of home when people experience challenging and changing circumstances,” Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton said.

Employing over 1,200, Graceworks Lutheran Services is one of Centerville’s largest employers. Six hundred of those employees work on the Bethany Village campus, which is home to 750 residents.

“The City has been a great supporter of Graceworks for many years,” President and Chief Executive Officer Judy Budi said. “You can tell by our 100-acre green space here that nature is very important to us. We are honored to be recognized as Large Business of the Year. It’ll be nice to have the Red Horse-Chestnut here as part of that honor, and our staff and visitors will be able to see this as they pass by.”

This is the first year the city has named Large Business, Small Business and Community Partner of the Year.

