CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville is adding a pop of color to its streets with the installation of a new mural.

Centerville has announced that Jennifer Eickelberger has been chosen as the artist for the second mural in the Centerpieces Mural Program. Described as “a fun take on a vintage postcard made modern,” the mural includes bright colors and native flowers such as Columbine and Bellflower.

Mural design by Jennifer Eickelberger

The mural will be painted on the south-facing wall behind Marion’s Piazza on North Main Street. Work on the mural is beginning already and is expected to be completed in late October.

Marion’s Piazza location on N. Main Street in Centerville