CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville is adding a pop of color to its streets with the installation of a new mural.
Centerville has announced that Jennifer Eickelberger has been chosen as the artist for the second mural in the Centerpieces Mural Program. Described as “a fun take on a vintage postcard made modern,” the mural includes bright colors and native flowers such as Columbine and Bellflower.
The mural will be painted on the south-facing wall behind Marion’s Piazza on North Main Street. Work on the mural is beginning already and is expected to be completed in late October.