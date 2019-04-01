Centerville man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville man pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court to producing child pornography and producing obscene images of the sexual abuse of children.

Court records indicate that 34-year-old Marek K. Grigsby sexually abused one victim who was five and six years old during the abuse, and created child pornography depicting the abuse.

Between November 2015 and January 2017, he produced at least 33 videos and 23 images that showed the abuse.

Additionally, he also created obscene images of a second 5-year-old victim. Between January 2015 and April 2016, Grigsby produced at least 21 videos and 111 images of the second victim, including three images depicting the victim “in an obscene way.”

Producing child pornography is a federal crime punishable by a range of 15 to 30 years in prison. Producing obscene images of the sexual abuse of children carries potential prison time of five to 20 years in prison.

Grigsby will also be required to register as a sex offender and faces up to a lifetime of supervision.

Benjamin C. Glassman, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Todd A. Wickerham, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Timothy Plancon, Special Agent in Charge, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Yvonne DiCristiforo, Special Agent in Charge, United States Secret Service (USSS), Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck and Keith Faber, Ohio Auditor of State, announced the plea entered into Monday morning before U.S. District Judge Walter H. Rice.

