Centerville man holding diaper drive for Dayton Children’s

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A Centerville man is holding a diaper drive for Dayton Children’s Hospital to give back and help those struggling during the pandemic.

“I’ve always been the type of guy wanting to make as big of a difference with the platform I’m given,” says Jason Allen.

His platform is “Small businesses covering small behinds.” His small business is called My Side Bench, but it’s hardly a side job. Jason started it after he was furloughed at the beginning of the pandemic.

“I have a lot of energy. So when I got furloughed, I don’t like to sit still, so I learned how to build benches, and I got one that sold, and I sold like three. So then I finally decided to make a business out of it,” describes Jason.

He’s now back at work, but he still has his small business building benches, and on top of that, he’s holding a diaper drive.

“I’ve usually got a Bluetooth in my ear so I can work my main job and be talking to people that are interested in the donation drive while I’m working,” states Jason.

Jason has a two-year-old daughter, so diapers for Dayton Children’s seemed like a natural way to give back. He has an Amazon wish-list, as well as a donation barrel set up at Soft Touch Car Wash on Whipp Road in Centerville. He’s hoping other area businesses will take his other barrels to help him with the drive.

“I mean it doesn’t matter if it’s one pack or if it’s 100 packs. Every little bit is going to help and every little bit is going to make a difference,” says Jason.

He’s hoping to fill an entire box truck for the hospital.

“I’m very ambitious. I’m very strong-willed on this so I’m hoping to make it happen,” states Jason.

The diaper drive runs through December 18.

To donate via Amazon wish-list, click here. For other ways to help, contact My Side Bench at 937-301-8646 or mysidebench@gmail.com.