Centerville man charged with rape

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville man is charged with multiple counts of rape for offenses that occurred between 2012 and 2016.

Peyton Kocevar, 22, is charged with seven counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition for offenses that occurred between 2012 and 2016. Kocevar was in high school during this time. Multiple victims came forward to disclose incidents where Kocevar allegedly forced himself upon them.

Since September 2019, Kocevar has served as a Waynesville police officer.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone who has information regarding other incidents that have not been reported to the police should contact Centerville Police at 937-433-7661.

