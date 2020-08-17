Centerville Library reopening with updated safety guidelines, hours of operation

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Centerville Library is set to reopen Monday, Aug. 17, giving patrons a place to browse and borrow books, but with limited hours and services.

The library will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will be closed Friday through Sunday. Items on hold will be available for curbside pickup Monday through Saturday.

“We used the knowledge gleaned from safely reopening Woodbourne Library and adapted it to fit this facility. In both cases, extreme care has been taken to ensure a safe library experience for our visitors,” said Liz Fultz, library director.   

To ensure the safety of all visitors the library requires everyone to wear a face mask, social distance and to keep visits under 90 minutes.

