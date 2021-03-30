Centerville launches ‘Uptown Upgrades’ grant program

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Centerville has launched a “Uptown Upgrades” grant program to spur investments.

The city said the Uptown Upgrades grant program is comprised of three components to incentivize façade and streetscape improvements and encourage art.

The following are the component of the program:

Historic Façade Improvement Grants : designed to encourage building and business owners in the City’s Architectural Preservation District (APD) to invest in façade improvements and exterior building upgrades that address code enforcement violations

: designed to encourage building and business owners in the City’s Architectural Preservation District (APD) to invest in façade improvements and exterior building upgrades that address code enforcement violations Uptown Streetscape Funds : designed to encourage high-quality building, streetscape and aesthetic enhancements that contribute to the character and vibrancy of Uptown

: designed to encourage high-quality building, streetscape and aesthetic enhancements that contribute to the character and vibrancy of Uptown Centerpieces Mural Program: a mural program designed to encourage high-quality visual art in Uptown by creating opportunities for murals that enhance the district’s visual appeal

“These programs were created to help building owners in Uptown and to show the city’s commitment to enhancing this important area in the community,” said Development Director Michael Norton-Smith.

Applications will be evaluated by the Centerville Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC) on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To apply, visit centervilleohio.gov/uptown.