CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDNT) ­– The City of Centerville is holding its annual tree lighting on Sunday, November 21.

The event begins at 5 pm with a parade by the Centerville Jazz band, their final performance before they march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade on Thursday. The CJB will be marching Santa into the festivities.

According to the City of Centerville, guests can wander the Whoville Vendor Village, filled with local businesses from Centerville and Washington Township. Guests can also enjoy a performance of The Nutcracker from the Miami Valley Dance Academy and festive tunes from the Centerville Community Band.

Representatives from Ohio Magazine will also present Mayor Brooks Compton with an award for Centerville being named one of Ohio’s Best Hometowns.

The tree will be lit at 5:30 pm, heralding the beginning of the holiday season. After the tree has been lit, the release said guests can enjoy coffee, hot chocolate and cookies while they visit Santa.

The event will be held at Benham’s Grove in Centerville. The CJB parade will run from Stingley Elementary to Benham’s Grove.