DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The cities of Centerville and Kettering celebrated the grand opening of a new bike route with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

The Hewitt Avenue Bikeway Connector is officially ready for riders, opening more than 40 miles of bike trails.

The bikeway marked a partnership between Kettering and Centerville, giving those traveling between the Iron Horse Trail and Bigger Road Trail a safer passage over I-675.

“Anytime I drive through here on Whip Road, there are people that are crossing it, being able to use it,” Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton said. “So, my guess would be that thousands use it on a monthly basis, and this will make it much easier and much safer to make that connection now.”

The planning process for the bikeway took over a decade. Several groups financed the project, with both Kettering and Centerville contributing between $115,000 and $125,000.