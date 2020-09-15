Centerville Jazz Band’s invitation to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade deferred to 2021

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The decision to make the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade an all virtual event this year has impacted the Centerville High School Jazz Band as they were set to march in the parade this year.

The band director said this is a definite disappointment for seniors who were looking forward to their performance, so they are looking for a way to bring them along at some capacity next year when the director said they will be invited back.

The Centerville High School marching band, better known as the Jazz Band, was selected Spring 2019 to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, so director, Brandon Barrometti, said it was a performance a year and a half in the making.

But this week, it was one of the coronavirus pandemic’s latest casualties and was announced that it would be all virtual this year.

“The itinerary was set, we had chosen restaurants and hotels and travel arrangements, all that had been put in place and students had been paying,” said Barrometti.

Barrometti said they were given a full refund and their invitation was deferred to next year, “Once we get into the Spring of next year we will just start the process all over again and people would go back to making payments.”

He said it hit the Seniors especially hard but they are trying to find a way to include them in 2021.

“Maybe they would travel separately and then somehow meet us there and do some of the same things we would do, but obviously not be there with us as student members of the trip,” Barrometti said.

He said they are excited to still have the opportunity next year. In the meantime, they are trying to find ways to get involved in the Miami Valley community, which Barrometti says had been hard in years past because of their busy band schedule.

“Even if it’s just small neighborhood parades or coordinate something with the city, we’d love to do that,” said Barrometti. “It’s difficult to plan and it’s difficult to figure out what we can and can’t do, but we’re willing to try and figure out a way to make it happen.”