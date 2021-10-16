CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville High School Jazz band will host its 6th annual Community Night this Saturday, October 16.

According to Centerville City Schools, this concert will be held at the CHS football stadium at 500 East Franklin St.

The event begins at 5 p.m. with food trucks, lawn games from the Centerville Washington Park District, an NYC Selfie Station, and a chance to see the new band equipment trailer.

The release also said students in the Centerville Jazz Combo will provide the pre-show entertainment.

At 7:30 p.m. the show will begin with the 8th Grade Jazz Band and Junior Guard playing with the Centerville Jazz Band for opening ceremonies. The release said this will be followed by the Jazz Band’s 2021 competition show, ‘Be Heard.’

The Centerville Band Boosters, a group of parents supporting the band students, will be selling drinks, 50/50 raffle tickets and spirit wear to support the group. They will also be accepting donations, the release said.

This is a free event, and guests are welcome to bring their lawn chairs to the stadium green space to enjoy the festivities and show.