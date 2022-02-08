CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville High School (CHS) received $7,500 from a local business to go towards the school’s engineering and manufacturing lab space.

According to CHS, Jim Burt, president at ERNST Metal Technologies LLC in Moraine, toured the engineering and manufacturing lab space at the high school. During his tour, Burt donated $7,500 on behalf of ERNST to go towards the school’s goal of purchasing a Computer Numerical Control machine—a machine used to cut material as programmed to create items out of plastic, metal, aluminum, wood and other kinds of hard materials.

“It’s important to ERNST to support local schools and help kids with any opportunities we can, whether it’s working toward a college degree or a career in the skilled trades industry,” Burt said.

Craig Suttman, career education principal at CHS, welcomed the support: “We are very fortunate to have leaders from a variety of businesses and industries ready and willing to invest in our students, whether that’s by serving on the advisory board for one of our career education programs, hosting students for an apprenticeship or internship, or making a donation to help us expand program offerings.” Suttman continued, “All of these contributions assist us in providing experiences for students to help prepare them for life after high school.”