Centerville HS honors seniors with stadium light display

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Schools across the state are flipping on the lights for graduating seniors. Monday night, high schools honored their 2020 senior classes by turning stadium lights on at exactly 8:20.

That’s 20:20 in military time, on April 20, 2020.

Centerville High School participated by lighting up their stadium.

“I think we’re just trying to honor the seniors as best we can, given the circumstances we’re under right now. I know a lot of schools in our state are doing it but it’s going to be something that is unique to this group and hopefully lets them know they’re not alone and we’re here to support them,” said Athletic Director Rob Dement.

Welcome Stadium also participated in the lighting to honor Dayton Public School seniors. The stadium is home to DPS sporting events including football, soccer, and track and field.