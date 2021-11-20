CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville Jazz Band marched through Centerville this weekend before they leave for New York City to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Starting at 2 p.m., the band paraded through the Cheltenham neighborhood near Alex Bell Road and Wilmington Pike, a release said.

The band displayed their brand-new uniforms and played the set they will play on the streets of New York City just a few short days later.

The band was supposed to play in the 2020 parade but was put on hold due to the pandemic. Now, they finally get to join the well-known parade in NYC.

The band will perform again Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the Centerville Tree Lighting.