CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Do you have Styrofoam left over from the holidays? Recycle it this weekend in Centerville.

The Centerville-Washington Park District is hosting a Styrofoam Recycling Event on Saturday, Jan. 6. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents can bring Styrofoam to drop off at Activity Center Park, located at 221 N. Main Street.

Those dropping off Styrofoam do not even need to leave their cars — volunteers will be available to unload vehicles.

This event is open to the public regardless of where you live. No registration is necessary.

Styrofoam must be clean, with no stickers or tape attached. Food containers will not be accepted.

Styrofoam collected from this event will be transported to the ECO Development facility in Mason to be recycled into products like surfboards, picture frames and coat hangers.