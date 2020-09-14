Centerville hosts golf outing to show appreciation to first responders

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Centerville hosted a first responders golf outing at Yankee Trace to show its appreciation, having planned it after peaceful marches were held in June.
“They do an absolute great job for us day in and day out. I think it’s very important that we emphasize that they are so dedicated to their professions,” said Centerville Mayor Brooks Comptom. “The community as a whole respects all the hard work they do day in and day out.”
One-hundred-and-twenty-five members of the Centerville Police, Fire and EMS took part in the outing.
