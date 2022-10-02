CENTERVILE, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Centerville is hosting a free annual family-friendly event on Sunday.

According to a release from Centerville, the Fall Fest will be held Sunday, Oct. 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Stubbs park, located at 255 W. Spring Valley Road in Centerville. Vendor Village shopping will start at 12 p.m. and the Family Fun starts at 2 p.m.

Vendor Village food and desert vendors will be available for purchase and set up throughout Stubbs Park, along with craft beer vendors from local breweries set up in the Oktoberfest beer garden. Breweries featured at this year’s event include Bock Family Brewing, Bock Family Brewing and Loose Ends breweries.

Additionally, The Heart of Centerville will have over 75 vendors set up with items ranging from antiques, jewelry, vintage items and more.

Fun for the whole family will include several activities for your friends and family. Activities at this year’s event include inflatables, face painting, photo booth, balloon art, games and a DJ. The Heart of Centerville will have 2,000 pumpkins for the children to pick out and choose to decorate!

Near the entrance to the festival, Epiphany Lutheran Church will have a booth set up collecting monetary donations for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. 100% of donations collected will be used by Lutheran Disaster Response to help those in need. If you would like to donate online, click here.

The first 100 patrons to Vendor Village will receive a free reusable bag.

Centerville Fall Fest is sponsored by Bill’s Donuts, Emily Tith – Irongate Inc., Realtors and The Heart of Centerville and Washington Twp.

To learn more about the Fall Fest event, click here.