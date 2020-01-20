Centerville honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville-Washington Township Diversity Council held its 20th annual Martin Luther Ling Jr. breakfast at the Golf Club at Yankee Trace.

President of Wilberforce University, Elfred Anthony Pinkard, was the event’s keynote speaker. The discussion topic this year was “King’s Beloved Community Re-Imagined.”

“He talked about what it meant for people of all races, all creeds, to come together and live in harmony and peace and love, and what that means. I think today particularly, it’s a message we’re still called to live by. I don’t know if we’ve gotten there yet,” said Dr. Pinkard.

He went on to say Dr. King’s message was one of love, and that it begins with each of us.

