CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville will be celebrating the class of 2021 with a parade Saturday, May 15.

All graduating students from Centerville High School will meet at the school at 1 p.m. and drive the parade route in their cars starting at 1:30 p.m.

Students are encouraged to decorate their cars.

Community members are encouraged to line the parade route and help congratulate the class of 2021.