Centerville gym one of first in Miami Valley to reopen

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – On Monday, a gym in Centerville officially reopened. Club 51 Fitness and CrossFit 937 welcomed back members a day early after a court ruled in favor of 35 gyms suing the state.

Gym goers said on Monday they were excited to be back in the groove of things. Lance Weston said he was a little skeptical before coming Monday morning but he said upon leaving that safety was the top priority.

“It’s good to see that they’re on top of keeping things sanitized and clean and it gives me peace of mind working out here,” said Weston.

“I was so excited that they’re opening back up again today,” agreed Kayla Stephensen.

“There’s a girl walking around who wipes down everything after it’s used, everyone’s pretty spaced out, and just kind of stays in their own area,” agreed Madeline Carnes. “Everything is spotless here.”

Club 51 Fitness and CrossFit 937 in Centerville was one of the first gyms to reopen in the Miami Valley after a judge ruled they could reopen against state orders as long as they followed safety regulations.

CrossFit 937 owner, Mike Burnett, said most of the cleaning procedures were already in place so they had to make just a few adjustments. He said their members today were more than happy to comply to the rules.

“The people in the classes we had today were awesome, we didn’t have to remind anyone,” said Burnett. “As soon as they were done with their workout and huffing and puffing, first thing they did was grab the sanitizer bottle, started wiping things down.”

They’ve had to cut down on capacity and Burnett said they saw less people than they normally see on a holiday, but he feels that will change as members see the strict guidelines they’re following.

“I think as the week progresses, a lot of people are ready to be back in public, back around each other, back around positive vibes that you find in a gym.”