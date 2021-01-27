Centerville graduate part of Pfizer vaccine team

Dr. Kofi Amoah places a blood sample in a centrifuge as part of the process to test for COVID-19 antibodies

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Less than a year after graduating from the Cedarville University School of Pharmacy, Dr. Kofi Amoah joined the Pfizer team developing a vaccine to fight COVID-19.

The university said Amoah graduated in May 2019 and joined Pfizer in August 2019 after completing an internship at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“It was a huge responsibility, but it wasn’t scary,” said Amoah. “I learned at Cedarville how to collaborate with a team of people from different types of backgrounds. I knew from my education how to seek out information and how to learn from others in a collaborative setting. I had those opportunities at Cedarville.”

Amoah serves as a medical outcome specialist at Pfizer. He collects and collates data on vaccine side effects, passes along questions from one test site to another and ensures that Pfizer senior researchers follow proper protocols when recruiting test subjects.

