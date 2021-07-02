Centerville gives pond in Pondview Park to Kettering to clear up boundary issues

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Centerville deeded a small parcel of land within Pondview Park to the City of Kettering to help clarify boundaries between the two cities.

The cities have been working together since 2019 to address the boundary adjustment issue affecting 13 properties in the area of East Whipp Road. Several of the homes were within portions of both cities — with the changes 11 of those properties are now fully in Centerville and two were transferred to Kettering.

Centerville staff have worked with affected property owners and none had objections to the adjustment. Transferring the pond to Kettering was the final step in the boundary adjustment process.

“This is government working as it should. Instead of continuing with a murky status quo, staff in both cities took the initiative to resolve several instances where the jurisdictional boundaries did not align with legal property lines,” said Centerville City Manager Wayne Davis.

Centerville acquired the Pondview Park parcel from the Ohio Department of Transportation about 30 years ago.

