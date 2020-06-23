Centerville freshman football player tests positive for COVID-19

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A football player at Centerville High School is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
During Monday’s board meeting, the district said the teen was a member of the freshman team.
Other athletics at Centerville are allowed to resume under new, more strict guidelines.
