Centerville freshman football player tests positive for COVID-19

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A football player at Centerville High School is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

During Monday’s board meeting, the district said the teen was a member of the freshman team.

Other athletics at Centerville are allowed to resume under new, more strict guidelines.

