Centerville father sentenced for attempted murder of his 2 children

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday, a judge sentenced a Centerville father to 16 years in prison for trying to kill his two children in a fire.

Back in September of 2018, police went to the home of 31-year-old Ray Eades for a welfare check. One officer went around to the back of the residence, where Eades was leaving through a patio door, with his children nearby.

Officers went inside and found the home filled with smoke. The fire department arrived and discovered a wood-burning smoker had been lit and placed in an upstairs bedroom.

Further investigation revealed that Eades was in fact attempting to murder his children.

On June 6, 2019, he entered a guilty plea for attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, aggravated arson, and endangering children.

He was sentenced to serve a total of 16 years in the penitentiary.

Prosecutor Heck added, “It is a tragedy when a parent, who is entrusted with the care of his children, attempts to harm them. We commend the quick response of the Centerville Police Department and Washington Township Fire Department which most likely saved the lives of two innocent children.”

