Centerville Elks Football parents react to Friday Night Football kicking off

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday night football kicks off and the stadiums will look quite different this year. Most of the crowd is going to be parents or family members so there won’t be those large congregate groups the players are used to seeing.

But some parents told 2 NEWS they’re willing to do whatever they can so that their kids can play all season long.

Centerville Elks football kicks off against the Fairmont Firebirds. Centerville resident, Matthew Bruder said his family could not be more excited.

“The kids put in a lot of work and they look forward to the season starting and the thought of that taken away from them was scary,” said Bruder.

He has two kids playing football for Centerville High School and said their coaches have done a great job making sure the kids are protected.

He added the athletic department has relayed all guidelines to them including where they are allowed to sit and that masks are mandatory.

“As parents, I think we have an obligation to take that step and protect them as well and make sure that not just one game is played, but that we can continue on through the rest of the season,” said Bruder.

The crowds will be very limited as the state capped the number of fans at 15 percent capacity.

“Each family of the football players was only able to get two tickets, so that does kind of put a damper on things but I think we’re just so thankful to be able to be there that we’ll take what we can get,” said another parent of a Centerville High football player, Laura Hinkebein.

When fans arrive they will have to scan a QR code that opens an online questionnaire that they have to answer before entering.

But Hinkebein said all the extra hoops they have to jump through are worth it because they mean she gets to watch her son play his Senior year.

“Sports really mean a lot for my kids and many of the kids in the district,” said Hinkebein. “Being able to go through with the athletic season has been really helpful when there’s not many things to look forward to and so many things have been taken away.”

Governor Mike DeWine has hired inspectors to go to many high school games across the state each week to monitor and make sure all guidelines are being followed.