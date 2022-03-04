CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Tom Henderson, a long-time educator and now superintendent of Centerville City Schools has announced he is stepping down from his position to retire.

“The Centerville community has been my home for over 50 years, and it has been a privilege to work alongside so many talented Centerville/ Washington Township administrators, staff, students, community leaders, volunteers and parents,” Henderson wrote in a letter to the school community.

Henderson has spent 42 years in education, he said, 31 of which were spent in the service of Centerville City Schools. His retirement will begin in August of 2022.

“I owe a huge debt of gratitude to the Centerville community for providing me with the extraordinary opportunity to serve in such an outstanding organization,” Henderson said.

Henderson said that, while he plans to continue to work, he is looking forward to being able to spend more time with his wife, kids and grandkids.