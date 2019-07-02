Centerville earns Purple Heart City declaration

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville is now Ohio’s newest Purple Heart City.

This means the area is known for its strong commitment to veterans, including those who have earned the Purple Heart in the line of duty.

“It’s our way of honoring all veterans, not just the veteran, but the combat-wounded veteran and those that are dead and those who gave their life for us to wave a flag that we respect,” says Randy Howson, Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Centerville is Ohio’s 47th Purple Hearth community.

