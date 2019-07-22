Centerville could get million-dollar grant to develop new park

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Cornerstone Park may soon become a reality for the still-expanding Cornerstone of Centerville development off Wilmington Pike.

The Ohio Public Works Commission has recommended over $1 million in grant funding provided by Clean Ohio Fund to aid in park development. The Clean Ohio Fund works throughout the state to restore and protect natural environments and often focuses on preserving green spaces in urban environments.

In order for a park to receive the funding, the property must be owned by the city government. The land is currently owned by Oberer Realty and the $1 million would be used to purchase the land.

The estimated cost of the project is $1.4 million. The estimated $400,000 in additional land needed is planned to be donated to the city by the developers.

Cornerstone of Centerville has been expanding the property at the intersection of Wilmington Pike and Feedwire Road, near the I-675 interchange. The expanded area includes restaurants, grocery stores, and other retailers.

The city is hoping the funding will help conserve 11-acres of land in the area. Officials said the park would include walking trails, greenspace, preserve a headwater stream, as well as help reduce and eliminate invasive plants.

The highlighted area shows the general area of the proposed park.

Development of the park has been part of the long-term plan in developing the Centerville property.

“The park at Cornerstone represents a unique opportunity for intentional green space within an urban development,” said Centerville City Manager Wayne Davis in a press release. “Grant funding is the first major step in achieving our overall goal of incorporating a beautiful piece of parkland to complement the overall Cornerstone project.”

Although the funding has been recommended, it has not been approved. City representatives will begin meeting with Clean Ohio Fund officials in the coming weeks to continue working on the deal.

