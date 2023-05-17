DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Centerville celebrated the grand opening and dedication of its new Cornerstone Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday.

Located on Cornerstone North Boulevard, the park is near several retail stores and restaurants

The park has two components, including an 11-acre passive area with benches and walking trails that preserves a headwater stream.

“We’re very appreciative to the people who have really helped make this development,” Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton said. “Cornerstone Developers George Oberer and his companies committed themselves to have a first-class development and a first-class park.”

The city received $1 million in Clean Ohio grant funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission to conserve the passive parkland.