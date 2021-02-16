Centerville contracts with engineering, design firm for Uptown redevelopment

In alignment with its strategic plan, the City of Centerville completed a comprehensive visioning process for Uptown in 2019 with a focus group of more than a dozen stakeholders representing businesses, residents, government partners and community groups.

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville City Council has completed the consultant selection process of its plan to redevelop Uptown.

The city said it awarded a contract with civil engineering firm LJB Inc. and architect MKSK to convert the Uptown concept master plan into action planning and construction documents.

The three phases of redevelopment and tentative timeframes for construction are northeast (2022-23), northwest (2023-2025) and southwest (2024-2026).

Highlights of Phase 1 to reinvigorate Uptown include:

Redesigning existing parking areas to increase connectivity and parking spaces

Reducing the number of private access drives for individual businesses in favor of common public parking access drives and placemaking

Activating outdoor spaces with seating areas, greenspace, patios and additional retail space

Creating opportunities for targeted commercial and residential development

For more information, visit www.centervilleohio.gov/uptown.