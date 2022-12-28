Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Centerville is making it easier for residents to dispose of their unwanted Christmas trees and Styrofoam.

Live Christmas Trees

According to the city, residents that need to dispose of live Christmas trees can place them at the curb. In order to have the city collect the unwanted trees, all decorations must be removed before placing the tree at the curb.

Centerville will collect trees from Dec. 27 through Jan. 12 on the same day as your waste collection.

The city says once crews collect your tree, it will be taken and turned into mulch to be used at a later date on city properties.

Styrofoam

On Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Activity Center Park, Centerville will be collecting unwanted Styrofoam at the recycling event. The event is open to the public and does not matter the location where you live.

At the recycling event, people will be able to stay inside of their vehicles as volunteers will take the Styrofoam out.

If you are interested in attending the event, there are limitations on items that can be accepted.

Items accepted include clean white foam, furniture or appliance packaging foam, block form foam, foam marked with recycling #6, holiday string lights and batteries.

Food and drink cartons, egg cartons and Styrofoam products with stickers or tape attached will not be accepted.

ECO Development will transport all collected Styrofoam, which will be turned into products like coat hangers, picture frames and coat hangers.

Click here to find out more about the event.