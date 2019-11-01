Centerville club names Firefighter of the Year

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Washington Township firefighter has been named Firefighter of the Year by the Centerville Noon Optimist Club.

Joseph Andrews joined the fire department in 2017 as a part-time firefighters while also attending school full-time at Central State University, where he currently studies early childhood education.

The Centerville Noon Optimist Club annually awards the Robert O’Toole EMT/Firefighter of the Year Award to a Washington Township firefighter for contributions to the community. It is named after Robert O’Toole, a Washington Township firefighter who died helping an accident victim in 1998.

“Joe is known for his compassion, positive attitude and integrity that he brings with him every shift. During emergency calls and non-emergency events, he shows genuine concern, compassion and empathy for the residents and visitors of our community,” Fire Chief Scott Kujawa said. “Joe steps up and volunteers for any and all assignments without hesitation and takes on work tasks without any prompting.”

