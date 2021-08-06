Centerville City Schools to require K-5 students, staff to wear masks while indoors

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Following a special meeting held Thursday, Centerville City Schools has updated its masking policy for students in grades K-12 for the 2021-22 school year.

The district will require students and staff in grades K-5 to wear a mask while in a school building and on school transportation. Middle and high school staff and students are encouraged to wear a mask while at school but not required to.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Dr. Tom Henderson said the decision to require K-5 students and staff to wear masks is due to the age group not being eligible for the vaccine yet. They will not be required to wear a mask while outdoors but should maintain social distancing.

Six weeks after the vaccine becomes available to children under 12-years-old, the district plans to remove the requirement but masking would still be highly recommended.

The only exception to the rule, for students and staff of all ages, is that masks are required while on school vehicles — which is required by federal order.

The district will observe updated quarantine measures from the Ohio Department of Health for students exposed in a classroom setting.

Fully vaccinated students and adults will not have to quarantine and can proceed with normal activities, like attending class and extracurricular activities. However, if symptoms develop, students and staff are asked to get tested — and if positive for COVID-19 — to self-isolate for 10 days.

If an unvaccinated student or adult is exposed to COVID-19 while at school, they won’t need to quarantine if everyone is wearing a mask, at least three feet of social distancing is observed between desks and the school itself has COVID-19 prevention policies.

