CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville City Schools experienced busing issues on Monday.

On Monday, Jan. 10, Centerville City Schools announced in a Facebook post that they were experiencing busing issues due to being short-staffed.

The district said it was short-staffed in the transportation department on Monday and that all available drivers were assisting. Some routes were not covered and those families had been notified, according to the district.

Centerville City Schools said due to the number of substitutes, district-wide delays were to be expected.