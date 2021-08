CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville City Schools is reporting COVID-19 cases as students are starting to head back to class.

The district is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19. The report is for the week of August 9 through 13. Seven people are quarantining because of exposure outside of school. There are no quarantines due to exposure at school.

Students are returning to the classroom Wednesday, August 18. Masks are optional except for students and staff in grades K through 5.