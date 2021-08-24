Centerville City Schools reports 57 cases of COVID-19, maintains mask policy

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Centerville City Schools has seen a jump in cases of COVID-19, going from 9 to 57 people testing positive in the last week.

Superintendent Dr. Tom Henderson was addressing the district’s health and safety protocols during a Centerville Board of Education work session when he said that 57 students and staff members have tested positive for coronavirus.

The district’s reporting started Monday, Aug. 16, which was when it held most of its back-to-school open houses.

Henderson said that the district does not plan to update its mask policy at this time. Currently, the district is requiring students and staff in K-5 buildings to wear a mask at all times. Those in other buildings are not required to because of vaccine eligibility.

“Our goal is to keep students in school in-person so we can keep learning moving forward. We need to do our best to minimize the impact of contact tracing and quarantines,” said a spokesperson for Centerville City Schools.

The district will observe updated quarantine measures from the Ohio Department of Health for students exposed in a classroom setting.

Fully vaccinated students and adults will not have to quarantine and can proceed with normal activities, like attending class and extracurricular activities. However, if symptoms develop, students and staff are asked to get tested — and if positive for COVID-19 — to self-isolate for 10 days.

If an unvaccinated student or adult is exposed to COVID-19 while at school, they won’t need to quarantine if everyone is wearing a mask, at least three feet of social distancing is observed between desks and the school itself has COVID-19 prevention policies.