Centerville City Schools repeals mask policy

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville Board of Education voted to get rid of the district’s face covering policy.

When Miami Valley students return to the classroom in Centerville, masks will be optional. However, the school board said it strongly encourages those who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing one while inside.

The board said it will continue to monitor the latest guidance and legislation as they plan to return to full in-person learning 5 days a week. Masks will be welcome for PreK through 12th grade students and staff, but it is up to parents to decide if their child wears one.

Masks are still required for all students and staff, vaccinated or not, while on school transportation. The district said it is still reviewing guidance on close contact quarantining.

Students will return to school August 18.