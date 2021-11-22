CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville City Schools received a donation Monday evening to help connect with families in the community.

Fuyao Glass America gave the district the $32,500 donation during a Centerville Board of Education meeting on Monday, November 22.

According to a release, the grant will support a new mobile learning station to help the district connect with students and their families in the community. The station will be able to travel to different parks, neighborhoods or schools in the area.

The district said it can sometimes be challenging for families to attend school meetings or events, so the station will make it easier to take the district’s resources right to them.

Cherie Colopy, director of elementary curriculum and instruction said, “We’re going to have Chromebook and WI-FI hot spots, we’re going to have STEM activities, math games, books to check out and borrow and those kinds of things. Just to be able to get some of the resources and materials to families to help them support their children at home.”

The trailer for the mobile learning station will be delivered in the next few weeks. The district’s maintenance team will make all the customizations to it. The school hopes to have it up and running by the spring.