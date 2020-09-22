Centerville City Schools plans to bring students back for second quarter

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Centerville City Schools plans to brings students back into the classroom for its second quarter, while still offering families the option to learn remotely.

The district said in an email:

Throughout our planning for the 2020-21 school year, we have said that our goal is to bring students back into classrooms as soon as we can. As we look toward the second quarter, it is time for us to implement our plans to reopen school buildings to our students. Centerville City School District

Final details are not yet available. The district will provide additional information during next Monday’s Board of Education meeting.