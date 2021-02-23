Centerville City Schools names 2021 Teacher of the Year

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville City Schools named high school intervention specialist Theresa Replogle as the 2021 Teacher of the Year.

The school said Replogle has been a teacher for 26 years, 21 in Centerville. She was recognized as Teacher of the Year during the district’s Board of Education meeting.

“I really value people, especially students,” said Replogle. “I respect students, I am kind to them, and as a teacher, I help my students learn and grow and let them know their voice matters, they have value, and they can be successful and meet challenges.”

Centerville High School coordinating principal John Carroll said Replogle’s outstanding characteristic is her concern for the success of all students.

“She is the most caring, thoughtful and purposeful professional that I have ever met,” said Carroll. “She works tirelessly to diagnose the specific needs of each student, then works diligently to provide tailored instruction to help each student succeed.”

Relogle will represent Centerville City Schools as the district’s finalist for the Ohio Teacher of the Year competition.

For more information, visit www.centerville.k12.oh.us.