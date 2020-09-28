Centerville City Schools gives updated details on second quarter plans

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Centerville City Schools will have students return to in-person learning for the second quarter Monday, Oct. 19, with a small adjustment to the usual approach — class will be held remotely for everyone each Wednesday of the quarter.

Per the Ohio Department of Health’s guidance, all students and staff will be required to wear a mask while on school grounds.

For families who would prefer to still keep their students at home, remote learning will still be offered. The district plans to ask for families to choose their preference like they did before the first quarter.

All students in grades 2 – 12 will soon have a Chromebook regardless of whether they were given one in the first quarter. The district is on track to get enough for K – 1 students later in the fall.

With more technology being made available, students who need to change between in-person or remote learning during the semester should be able to do so without much interference.

Like many schools and businesses, Centerville City Schools has updated safety, health and cleaning procedures in place — including taking advantage of Wednesdays to do a deep cleaning of each building.

This is an ongoing story and WDTN.com will update it when additional information is available.