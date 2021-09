CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A section of Interstate 75 was shut down around 7:20 a.m. on Sunday, September 12.

The left and middle lanes of Interstate 75 southbound closed due to a car fire approximately a mile and a half after the West Carrollton exit. Traffic is slowed for approximately a mile back, but should clear up soon, West Carrollton Police said.

Centerville Police Department confirmed that the fire was put out, and no one was injured.

The fire was due to a mechanical failure.